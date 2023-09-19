EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people have been arrested after they were allegedly illegally occupying a home in far East El Paso, according to the El Paso Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Sept. 18, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office were sent out to the 300 block of Gold Valley Drive in far East El Paso near Horizon City.

They were sent out on a report of a burglary of a habitation in progress.

Upon arrival, deputies were met by Pointe Homes employees, who told deputies that two people were inside the residence.

Deputies searched the house, and found a man and woman within the home.

They were identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Yvette Hernandez and 38-year-old Josue

Villalobos.

Deputies say they were unlawfully occupying the residence and had caused significant damage there, amounting to about $10,000.

Deputies also found fentanyl pills and a rifle.

Hernandez and Villalobos were arrested and charged with burglary of habitation. Hernandez’s bail has been set at $5,000, while Villalobos’ bail has been set at $10,000.