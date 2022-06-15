EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) deputies arrest a woman after she points a gun a detention officer.

According to EPCSO officials, on the night of June 13, shortly before 10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Sheriff’s Office Academy gym in Far East El Paso where a female sitting inside a car in the parking lot pointed a gun at a detention officer.

When the responding unit arrived, the female identified as 30-year-old Monique Anisa Rice, ran away from the scene.

According to authorities, deputies attempted to make contact with her and were able to obtain the address to the vehicle driven by the female. She was later located at a residence in the 13000 block of Alfredo Apodaca where a gun was also found during a search warrant.

Rise was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Facility for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest or detention with a total bond of $23,000.

