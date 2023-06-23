EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man wanted on a felony warrant for alleged sex abuse of a child has been arrested, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Thursday, June 22, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit received an arrest warrant for 54-year-old Hector Manuel Diaz Dominguez, who was wanted for sex abuse of a child, continuous victim under 14/prohibited sexual contact.

Deputies found Dominguez along the 3700 block of Mattox Avenue in El Paso and he was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility without bond.