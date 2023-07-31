EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 28-year-old woman was recently arrested after an off-duty deputy recognized her as she was included in last week’s list of Most Wanted Fugitives, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the off-duty deputy recognized Mistica Alejandra Flores, 28, at a Walmart Shopping Center located at the 12200 block of Montana Ave. at around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

Flores was at the Walmart Shopping Center with another woman, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Flores was allegedly wanted for possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B >=4G<200G with a $100,000.00 bond.

The off-duty deputy shared information regarding Flores’ location to other sheriff deputies.

Flores was then detained and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility without incident.