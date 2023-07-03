EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted fugitive last week and he was booked into El Paso County jail on multiple charges.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the East Montana Patrol Station attempted to find the wanted man, Miguel Alfaro, on June 29. He was located at his residence and taken into custody.

Alfaro is facing the following charges: assault, DWI third or more charge and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. His bonds total nearly $65,000.