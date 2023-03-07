EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three men, who were seen firing gunshots from a vehicle in New Mexico, were also in possession of methamphetamine, stolen property, and firearms, according to El Paso County’s Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. Friday, March 3rd, along 7100 block of Doniphan.

The deputies were called concerning shots fired near Doniphan and FM259. When they arrived, they met with the reporting party, who had been following the car from Anthony, New Mexico, into Texas, according to the news release.

New Mexico authorities who were investigating the initial shots fired incident were notified that the suspects had been found.

They were identified as: Fernando Hernandez Jr., 27: Brandon Rivas, 21: and Julio Cesar Balderrama, 28.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are being charged with the following:

Brandon Rivas: Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 – (Bond $30,000.00), and Unlawful Carry – (Bond $10,000).

Fernando Hernandez: Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 – (PR Bond $3,000).

Julio Balderrama: Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 – (Bond $20,000).