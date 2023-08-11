EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 20-foot-wide sinkhole has closed a road in far East El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that a sinkhole developed at Mission Ridge and Addingham.

The El Paso County Roads and Bridges Department and Horizon Fire are working together and the 700 block of Mission Ridge will be closed in both directions as crews work to repair the roadway.

Socorro ISD reported early releases at two nearby schools — Eastlake Middle and Col. Ben Narbuth Elementary — for a “water outage.”