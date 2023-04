EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s helping locating a missing 18-year-old woman.

The missing woman is Rachel Marie Analisa Molina and goes by the nickname of Sissy. She was last seen leaving her residence Sunday morning, April 2.

She is believed to need medical help. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (915) 832-4408 or 9-1-1.