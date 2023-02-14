EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 17-year-old girl was arrested after Sheriff’s deputies found more than 2 ounces of marijuana and nearly 200 prescription pills in the vehicle she was driving, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pulled over 17-year-old Brianna Gonzalez when she was allegedly speeding along the 14500 block of Las Colonias Road in east El Paso County, just north of Clint, on Monday, Feb. 13.

Deputies say they smelled marijuana coming from inside her vehicle. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 2.49 ounces of marijuana, 12.5 grams of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and 192 prescription pills identified as Adderall, Clonazepam and Trazodone.

Gonzalez was arrested, transported to the El Paso County Detention Facility and booked for two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance with bonds totaling $3,000.