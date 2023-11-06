EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 53-year-old man was arrested after having outstanding criminal warrants and providing deputies with false identifying information, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Oct. 29, deputies were dispatched to the 14700 Montana in reference to a possible vehicle theft.

While on the scene, deputies learned that the offender, Silvestre Robles, 53, had outstanding criminal warrants for his arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After deputies confirmed the warrants, deputies located and identified Robles at the 16000 block of Desert Storm.

During the investigation, Robles resisted arrest and also provided deputies with false identifying information, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Robles was booked into the El Paso County Jail for theft of property, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, failure to identify fugitive intent, give false information and resist arrest, search or transport.