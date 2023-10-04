EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 26-year-old man self-surrendered at the El Paso County Detention Facility on Tuesday, Oct. 3, after deputies received a warrant for his arrest, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received an arrest warrant for Gerardo, De Luna, 26, on Tuesday, who was wanted for aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

The Sheriff’s Office says DeLuna self-surrendered at the El Paso County Detention Facility and was booked without a bond.

The Sheriff’s Office also says De Luna was featured on the ‘Crime Stoppers Most Wanted’ list.