EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man who was wanted for robbery and evading arrest with a vehicle has been arrested, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported.

On Monday, Aug. 7, the Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit received an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Melakiah William Viscaino on two outstanding criminal warrants.

Deputies arrested Viscaino at the 800 block of Houston St. without incident. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for robbery and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle with no bond.