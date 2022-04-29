HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was shot 18 times while defending himself against a robber is in “fair condition,” according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting/carjacking at 407 FM 1960 E. on Thursday night, according to a post by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

An adult man was at an air pump when he was confronted by another man wearing a ski mask. The suspect robbed his vehicle and pulled out a gun. The victim began fighting back and pulled out a knife. During the altercation, the suspect began shooting at the victim, and the victim was able to stab the suspect.

The victim was found to have 18 gunshot wounds, none of which were fatal. He is currently in the ICU, “in fair condition,” the post stated.

Mt. Belveiu PD were in a pursuit with the suspect, and were able to get the vehicle to stop. The suspect was still wearing a ski mask, and in possession of the pistol.

The suspect was identified as Keiffer Fredrick Edwards, 19 , and he was charged with aggravated robbery.

Edwards remains in the Chambers County Jail.