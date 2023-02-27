EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 41-year-old man who was arrested for trying to steal rims from a vehicle in Vinton was also in possession of methamphetamine, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 along the 8000 block of Doniphan.

Deputies were called about a burglary of a vehicle in progress. When they arrived, they found the male suspect, who was identified as Antonio Estupinan.

Deputies say Estupinan was trying to steal rims from a nearby vehicle and in doing so damaged some fencing on private property.

He was arrested and booked into El Paso County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and criminal trespass with a total bond of $7,500.