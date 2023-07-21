EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 56-year-old man was recently arrested after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received several active criminal warrants for him on Thursday, July 20.

After receiving the active criminal warrants, deputies located Antonio Chavez, 56, on the block of Socorro Rd.

Chavez was also found in possession of 13 grams of methamphetamine, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Chavez was then booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for failure to identify, possession of marijuana, and possession of a control substance, PG 1, with a total bond of $8,600.00.

Chavez is also being held without bond on several out-of-county warrants, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.