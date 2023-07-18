EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at Red Sands, a popular off-roading site, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Oniel Barajas was arrested at his home on Tuesday, July 18 and took into custody without incident. He was booked into El Paso County Jail and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held under a $120,000 bond.

Sheriff’s deputies originally were dispatched to Red Sands on Sunday, July 16, in reference to an aggravated assault in progress. No other information was released.