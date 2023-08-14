EL PASO, Texas (KTMS) — A man wanted for intoxication manslaughter from a fatal crash on July 4, 2022, has been arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff Office’s Warrants and Fugitive Apprehension Unit, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Valentin Soriano, 60, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 14 and booked into county jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Soriano was involved in a single-vehicle crash along the 14500 block of Tangerine Avenue in Montana Vista back in 2022. A passenger in the vehicle died from his injuries.

Soriano was also injured in the crash but showed signs of being intoxicated, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Traffic investigators drew blood from Soriano and that blood evidence was returned from the Department of Public Safety earlier this year, which showed that Soriano was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Soriano was wanted on a $75,000 bond.