EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 39-year-old man has been arrested and is facing four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Tony Rodolfo Ramirez, 39, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 7 after the Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit received an arrest warrant for Ramirez.

Deputies arrested Ramirez along the 3400 block of North Loop without incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Ramirez was then booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with no bond.