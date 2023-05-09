EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with DWI after he allegedly was driving recklessly at a popular off-road vehicle site in east El Paso County over the weekend.

El Paso County Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded Sunday, May 7, to Red Sands about a vehicle being driven recklessly there.

Deputies were able to locate and apprehend the driver, who has been identified as 34-year-old Herman Delgado.

Delgado was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. He was charged with driving while intoxicated with a $4,000 bond.