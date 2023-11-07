EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 70-year-old man was arrested in the Westway area of El Paso County after he allegedly pointed a rifle at another man, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 2, Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 7600 block of De Alva about a person with a gun.

When they arrived, they met with the victim who told deputies that he was outside of his home and another man showed up and pointed a rifle directly at him.

The victim said he feared for his life and believed the subject had acted like this because of a relationship they each had with another person.

During the investigation, deputies made contact with the subject, later identified as 70-year-old Lavar T. Mower.

A search warrant was obtained and deputies were able to recover the weapon that Mower had allegedly used to threaten the victim, deputies said.

Mower was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was processed and taken to El Paso County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000.