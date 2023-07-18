EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing San Elizario man.

Adrian Orozco, 27, was reported missing from the San Elizario area at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, according to Sheriff’s officials.

He was last seen wearing “unknown clothing” and black shoes.

Orozco may need medical help.

Anyone with information regarding Orozco or his whereabouts is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team at (915) 832-4408 or by calling 9-1-1.