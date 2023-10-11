EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sheriff Haunted House will be returning for another thrilling season starting Thursday, Oct. 12, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The haunted house, located at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters at 3850 Justice Dr., will be open on Oct. 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31.

On Thursdays, the operating hours are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the establishment is open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Lastly, on Sundays, the hours of operation are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The cost per individual is $15.

All funds raised will be directed towards supporting the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 2005, a nonprofit organization duly registered as a 501(c)(3) entity.

Information: Sgt. Gutierrez, (915) 497-2702.