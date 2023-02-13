EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of a couple of vehicles in far East El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Feb. 10, deputies were sent to the 14800 block of Socorro Road about reports of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies met with the victim, who told them that a 1995 Dodge Ram, a 1996 Dodge Ram, and multiple items were stolen from the property. Later, deputies observed the two stolen vehicles and detained 50-year-old Leopoldo Hernandez and 41-year-old Manuel Becerra. Detectives interviewed both subjects, and both admitted to their involvement.

Hernandez and Becerra were taken to the El Paso County Jail Facility and booked for theft of property of more than $2,500 and less than $30,000. Becerra was booked on a $10,000 bond, and Hernandez was booked on a $16,000 bond.

Hernandez has been arrested for multiple thefts and has been released on PR Bonds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.