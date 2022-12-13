EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people have been arrested after they allegedly forced their way into a San Elizario home, threatened the victims with a knife and stole a cell phone and pickup truck, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Monday, Dec. 12 along the 12000 block of Acevedo in San Elizario.

During the investigation, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office identified 17-year-old Carolina Cervantes and 20-year-old Angel Flores as being involved in the incident.

Flores was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of burglary of habitation with a total bond of $90,000. Cervantes was arrested and charged with theft of property with a bond of $2,000. They were both booked into county jail without incident.