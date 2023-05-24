EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 19-year-old man was recently arrested after deputies conducted a traffic stop and located a stolen handgun, cocaine, mushrooms, and marijuana, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies conducted a traffic stop at the 14900 block of Edgemere Blvd. on Sunday May 21, and identified Irving Andres Mandujano, 19, as the driver.

As a result of the investigation, deputies located a stolen handgun, along with cocaine, mushrooms and marijuana.

Mandujano was then arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of weapons, possession of controlled substance penalty group 1, possession of controlled substance penalty group 2, manufacture of delivery of controlled substance penalty group 2, and possession of marijuana.

Mandujano was booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $120,500 bond.