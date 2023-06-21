DALLAS(KDAF)—Shaquille O’Neal, the legendary basketball player, is coming to Fort Worth! But he won’t be shooting hoops this time. Instead, he will be headlining the largest bass music festival in the area.

The festival, which is set to take place in Fort Worth, will feature some of the biggest names in bass music. And now, with Shaq joining the lineup, it’s sure to be an event that music lovers won’t want to miss.

The Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas, about 30 minutes from Dallas, will be the venue for Shaq’s bass music festival on Sept. 16 in Fort Worth.

You can purchase pre-sale tickets now on Shaq’s website. It is Shaq’s first bass festival in Texas and will feature two stages and some of his favorite dubstep and bass acts, including: