Sex offender sought after cutting off ankle monitor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a sex offender after he cut off his ankle monitor.

According to a news release, Adan Manuel Balderama was last seen on the 4100 block of Dyer in Northeast El Paso.

Officials say he is now wanted on a parole violation warrant, and an additional charge of sex offender's duty to register is forthcoming.

According to EPCSO, Balderama was convicted of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Anyone with information on Balderama's location is urged to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 915-538-2008.