EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Have you seen this man? Salomon Marquez is the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender fugitive for the month of March, with an increase of $4,000 if any tip is received this month, that can lead to his arrest.

Marquez has been wanted since March 2022, because of a failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In 2002, Marquez was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, after an incident involving a 6-year-old girl. In 2010, he was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to three years of confinement and three years of probation.

Salomon Olivas Marquez is 59 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds, he has tattoos on both arms. He is from Odessa, with ties in Midland, Texas. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Marquez’s wanted bulletin.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.