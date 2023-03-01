EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 61-year-old man who is a registered sex offender was arrested last month as he failed to report after relocating from El Paso to Hereford, Texas.

61-year-old Ramon Ortiz departed El Paso in December and relocated in Hereford, Texas. After deputies found out about Ortiz’ relocation, they followed up with the Deaf Smith County to make sure Ortiz reported his whereabouts.

Deputies learned Ortiz did not report to the Hereford Police Department, which resulted in the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office securing a criminal warrant for Ortiz regarding absconding / duty to register. EPCSO collaborated with the Hereford Police Department to have him arrested.