Several El Paso school districts release new graduation dates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several school districts in the El Paso area are committed to having commencement ceremonies for the class of 2020.

All districts assure seniors and their families that the health and safety of its students and staff will continue to remain their highest priority.

SISD

The Socorro Independent School District is planning to celebrate graduation with rescheduled ceremonies on July 24 and 25, 2020 at the Don Haskins Center.

According to a release, the proposed dates are contingent on COVID-19 restrictions as per state and local authorities.

“We know the current situation has been especially hard on our seniors,” said SISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza, Ed.D. “We want to assure the Class of 2020 that we will make every effort to ensure they enjoy that magical moment of receiving their high school diploma.”

SISD assures seniors and their families that the district will do everything in its power to find a way to recognize and celebrate the graduating class of 2020.

The new proposed dates and times for SISD graduation ceremonies at the Don Haskins Center are:

Friday, July 24

8 a.m. Mission Early College High School

11 a.m. El Dorado High School

3 p.m. Pebble Hills High School

7 p.m. Socorro High School

Saturday, July 25

9 a.m. Montwood High School

1 p.m. Eastlake High School

5 p.m. Americas High School

EPISD

The El Paso Independent School District also announcing new proposed dates for the Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies.

“We are excited about the prospect of giving our graduating seniors the ceremonies they have worked hard to earn, but we also want to continue to do our part to keep our community healthy and safe,” said Superintendent Juan E. Cabrera. “The new proposed dates give El Pasoans the opportunity to pull together behind our seniors and flatten the infection curve. Let’s help our seniors walk the stage.”

Ceremonies are contingent upon the City of El Paso lifting its ban on large gatherings. The new schedule of graduations is as follows:

Monday, June 29

El Paso High School, 7 p.m. at Jones Stadium.

Tuesday, June 30

College, Career & Technology Academy, 2 p.m. at Don Haskins Center

Franklin High School, 6 p.m. at Don Haskins Center

Wednesday, July 1

Burges High School, 9 a.m. at Don Haskins Center

Transmountain Early College High School, 2 p.m. at Don Haskins Center

Andress High School, 6 p.m. at Don Haskins Center

Thursday, July 2

Jefferson/Silva High School, 9 a.m. at Don Haskins Center

Coronado High School, 2 p.m. at Don Haskins Center

Bowie High School, 6 p.m. at Don Haskins Center

Friday, July 3

Irvin High School, 9 a.m. at Don Haskins Center

Chapin High School, 2 p.m. at Don Haskins Center

Austin High School, 6 p.m. at Don Haskins Center

Canutillo ISD

Canutillo Independent School District has also revealed a new date for the Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the district plans to celebrate the 2020 graduation ceremonies on July 23, 2020 at the Don Haskins Center.

“A significant milestone in life is graduation. Walking across the stage is a memory most of us cherish forever,” Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz stated. “Graduation ceremonies enable students to experience both self and group fulfillment and we will do everything in our power for our graduates to experience the elation of being together to recognize this outstanding accomplishment.”

The new proposed dates and times for Canutillo ISD graduation ceremonies at the Don Haskins Center are:

Thursday, July 23