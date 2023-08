EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Several people were hurt seriously during a six-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, Aug. 26 in Las Cruces, a Las Cruces Police spokesman said.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at Lohman and Walton. There were no fatalities and a “couple” of people were transported with Level 3 trauma or serious injuries, the spokesman said.

The crash remains under investigation.