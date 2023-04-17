EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Seven Venezuelan migrants who died in the migrant facility fire in Juarez have been returned to their hometowns on Sunday, April 16, according to our news partner across the border.

On Monday, March 27, 40 migrants died inside of the National Migrant Institute building after a migrant allegedly set a mattress on fire.

Our news partner in Juarez reports that seven migrants were transported from a Perches funeral home in Juárez to the Abraham Gonzalez International Airport. The migrants were returned to their home country of Venezuela and handed over to government officials.

The migrants’ remains were then handed to their families.