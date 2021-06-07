Seven UTEP athletes take part in NCAA Track and Field Championships

by: Kelly Garcia Moreno

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 2021 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships are just a jump away.

The Utep Track and Field Team is sending 7 student-athletes to take part in the Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The event is set to take place June 9-12, and students will represent the orange and blue with pride. 

“We have a young and hungry team to represent us at this championship,” said UTEP Head Coach Mika Laaksonen.

The team consists of freshmen and sophomores, but their coach thinks they are better equipped this year than ever before. 

“We are well prepared and healthy which is all you can ask at this point in the season. This outdoor championship is the type of event that gets coaches really fired up – can’t wait for the experience!” said Laaksonen 

The Championships will be televised/ streamed on ESPN Networks throughout the week.

Click here for the detailed network rundown. Click here for the meet schedule.

