Seven Mexican immigrants apprehended near California canal

YUMA, AZ (Nexstar) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection say that agents working near Andrade, California captured seven undocumented immigrants from Mexico who were originally spotted swimming in a canal near the U.S. – Mexico border.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, Yuma Sector Border Patrol Agents spotted the group swimming north in the Alamo Pond area, which is adjacent to the Colorado River. A CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter assisted in locating the group as they ran north away from the pond and into a waiting vehicle parked on Algodones Rd.

As agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, the driver and six others fled on foot east, back into the pond area.

Eventually, agents were able to apprehend the group of immigrants and transport them to a local Border Patrol Station for processing.

During processing, agents learned that one of the seven immigrants was previously deported after serving a felony sentence for burglary of tools out of Maricopa County in 2017.