EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – August is “Breastfeeding awareness month” and the City of El Paso Department of Public Health is celebrating by reminding women that the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program offers services to support families who wish to nurse their children.

National Breastfeeding Awareness Month is recognized annually to raise awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding and ensure women have the care they need.

“Breastfeeding is one of those wonderful gifts that nature offers,” said Adriana Archer, WIC Patient Services Coordinator. “However it is not easy, it is hard to navigate through it and even more to make it successful. WIC is here to help through those challenges and to help meet our families’ breastfeeding goals.”

WIC program offers the following services:

Nutrition education classes

Monthly allowance for food and baby formula

Breastfeeding support including teleconsulting from a lactation consultant, breastfeeding classes, counseling services and supplies such as breast pumps

24/7 breastfeeding support through the Texas Lactation Support Hotline

Breastfeeding for at least six months has demonstrated numerous health benefits to infants and mothers.

Health benefits for children include lowering their chance of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), gastrointestinal infections, and ear infections.

For moms, it reduces their chance of heart disease and some cancers.

Show support for moms and babies everywhere by:

Referring a friend to a Texas WIC online class

Learning about Breastfeeding Laws

Sharing the Texas Lactation Support Hotline: (855) 550-6667

Sharing your breastfeeding experience on social media with the hashtags #NationalBreastfeedingMonth

For more information on National Breastfeeding Awareness Month and the services and benefits available, visit texaswic.org or call 915.212.4942.

