Serious injuries reported in East El Paso crash involving pedestrian

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At least one person was seriously injured in an East El Paso crash involving a pedestrian on Monday afternoon.

Police say the wreck was reported before 5:45 p.m. near a car dealership located on the 9700 block of Montana.

According to emergency dispatchers, two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Another two were also transported with minor injuries, officials say.

A portion of Montana was closed between McRae and Wedgewood.

The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators are responding to the crash.

