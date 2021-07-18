Serious injuries reported in early Sunday morning crash involving police car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police responded to an early morning crash on Sunday in West El Paso where a vehicle rear-ended a police unit.



Special Traffic Investigations with the El Paso Police Department responded to the incident at 3800 N. Mesa and notified media around 3 a.m.



Police reported serious injuries from the car the struck the police car, and no officers were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated on air and online once more information comes into our newsroom.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.