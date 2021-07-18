Serious injuries reported in early Sunday morning crash involving police car

News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: KTSM 9 News/Photojournalist Miguel Paredes.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police responded to an early morning crash on Sunday in West El Paso where a vehicle rear-ended a police unit.

Special Traffic Investigations with the El Paso Police Department responded to the incident at 3800 N. Mesa and notified media around 3 a.m.

Police reported serious injuries from the car the struck the police car, and no officers were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated on air and online once more information comes into our newsroom.

