EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At least one person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in East El Paso on Sunday night.

According to police, the department’s Special Traffic Investigators responded to the intersection of Edgemere and Joe Battle at about 10:45 p.m.

Officials say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the wreck.

The southbound lanes of Joe Battle are closed at the turnaround. Avoid the area.

Stay with KTSM.com for updates.