EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police responded to a crash in far East El Paso early Monday morning, Dec. 18.

Police responded to Loop 375 South at Vista Del Sol just before 1:30 a.m. and police say serious injuries were involved.

Special Traffic Investigators were called to the scene and all lanes in the area were initially closed. However, lanes have since been opened.

It is currently unknown how many people were injured in the crash, and how many vehicles were involved.

This story will be updated as soon as we learn more.