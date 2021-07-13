Series of events planned this week at Alamo Drafthouse in El Paso, Geeks Who Drink returns to both locations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A lineup full of entertainment and fun is in store at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema this week.



The premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy featuring superstar LeBron James alongside Bugs Bunny and all your favorite Looney Tune Squad members will hit theaters at both Alamo Drafthouse locations in El Paso.



To celebrate the opening of the highly anticipated sequel, Alamo Drafthouse in East El Paso is throwing at 90’s party featuring some favorite 90’s jams and will give extra points if you wear your favorite basketball jersey or ’90s attire!



Also, “Geeks Who Drink” will make its return starting this Tuesday. El Pasoans can gather their fellow geek squad and join the fun on Tuesdays at Montecillo and Thursdays at East El Paso.



Geeks Who Drink is free to play for teams of up to six players, age 21 and up. Arrive early to secure a table and register your team. The top two teams win prizes.



But it doesn’t stop there. This Thursday, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain that celebrates the life of the late-New York chef and TV host will premiere at Montecillo.



Below is more information about the list of events and which locations they will take place:

‘90s Jamz Night

Friday, July 16 from 8pm to 11pm

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY

Opens Friday, July 16

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo & East El Paso

Tickets: drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/space-jam-a-new-legacy

Geeks Who Drink

Tuesdays at 7pm

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Thursdays at 7pm

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

Opens Thursday, July 15

Tickets: drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/roadrunner-a-film-about-anthony-bourdain



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.