Series of discussions over dinner with El Paso Historical Society

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Historical Society will have a series of online discussions that will begin on Friday July 23.

Kicking off the discussions with a zoom that will discuss the Middle Eastern community in El Paso. The zoom is a dinner zoom and is part of a fundraiser for the society.

The price to join is $55 and will include a Middle Eastern meal from a West Side restaurant called El Layali.

