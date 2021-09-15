September is Child Cancer Awareness Month: Local doctor shares advise on how to address children about issue

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – September marks Child Cancer Awareness Month and one local doctor tells KTSM 9 News the importance of detecting early signs of cancer, especially in children.

“But one of the problems with this disease, is that very frequently kids don’t want to talk about it,” said Pediatric Hematologist Benjamin Carcamo at El Paso Children’s Hospital. “So unfortunately sometimes the tumors may become very large just because the child does not want to talk about it.”

Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children in the U.S. and tends to be more aggressive than adult cancer. Like many diseases, the earlier it is diagnosed, the more likely treatment will succeed. This is why one doctor at the El Paso children’s Hospital encourages parents to talk to their kids about the different lumps and bumps that can be detected in time. He also stresses early detection is the key to successfully prevent the disease from getting worse.

He says one in every 285 kids will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday, but thanks to the radical improvement of treatments and research throughout the years, it is not a threat when caught early on.

