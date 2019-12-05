Sensory-Friendly Santa visiting Sunland Park Mall

1  of  2
by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Sensory-Friendly Santa will make a stop at Sunland Park Mall this holiday season and welcomes children of all ages and abilities.

Autism Speaks officials say they have partnered once again with Cherry Hill to provide sensory-friendly Santa experiences for families across the country.

Santa will be at Sunland Park Mall Dec. 8, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Officials invite children with autism and other special needs to come and enjoy this traditional visit with Santa in a more calm environment.

The event is free and photo packages will be available for purchase.

