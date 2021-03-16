Sens. Cruz, Cornyn to visit the Rio Grande Valley in response to immigration crisis

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Sen. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz will be visit the Rio Grande Valley at the end of the month, the Senators announced Tuesday.

Sens. Cruz and Cornyn will lead a Senate delegation in a tour of the Texas-Mexico border, which will include a roundtable discussion with local stakeholders.

President Joe Biden began dismantling former President Donald Trump’s policies at the southern U.S.-Mexico border when he took office.

Biden rescinded Trump’s declaration of a national emergency, suspended the construction of Trump’s controversial border wall, and vowed to end governmental practices of migrant family separation and rapid-fire deportations.

The shift in policy changed conditions and renewed hope for hundreds of thousands of migrants from Mexico and Central America seeking legal status.

The policy change also raised concerns about the number of people crossing the border and unaccompanied undocumented migrant youth since the Biden administration took over. This prompted federal officials to shift how they process children and to send for more federal resources to help.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this weekend announced that employees with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will deploy to South Texas to help process these youths.

The FEMA employees will be embedded with officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and work with Border Patrol agents in places like the newly-built tent processing facility in the border town of Donna, Texas.