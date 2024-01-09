EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The application window is now open for graduating seniors to apply for the 2024 Las Cruces Public Schools’ Foundation Scholarships.

The LCPS Foundation will be accepting applications until April 5. Seniors are encouraged not to wait until the last minute to submit their application.

There are 31 scholarships available to high school seniors. Only one application is necessary to apply for any of the LCPS Foundation scholarships.

The application window opened on Jan. 2. Seniors may complete their application by visiting lcpsf.org.

“The Las Cruces Public Schools Foundation works closely with community supporters and generous donors to provide scholarship opportunities to graduating seniors that attend school in the LCPS district,” according to a news release announcing the scholarships.

Scholarships range from $250 to $2,000. Last year, the LCPS Foundation provided 26 scholarships to seniors, totaling $24,250.

Scholarship awards will be presented to recipients on April 19, during the Senior Awards Ceremony (Senior Night) at each high school.

For a complete list of available scholarships and criteria, visit http://lcpsf.org/scholarships/.

For further information: email director@lcpsf.org or call (575) 527-5888.