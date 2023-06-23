EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Seven senior citizens have created a band at the Sun Plaza community. They call themselves the Sun Plaza Highrisers and they play all sorts of music.

Marlene Moser, assistant communications manager at Sun Plaza, said she realized how many retired musicians lived at the complex.

“…and I said, ‘We should start a group,'” Moser said.

The group consists of seven members:

Maria De Juarez, only woman in the group and she is a singer

Robert Romano, a singer who also used to be in a group and has Youtube videos

Ruben Contreras, plays the tololoche/bass guitar

Manuel Mendoza, plays the requinto

Felipe Unzueta, a singer

Victor Amaya, plays the guitar but is an outside volunteer

Gilberto Cortez, plays the accordian and was a professional musician for many years

The group has been playing together for five months. They play different kinds of music from boleros, mariachi and rancheros.

“They’re passionate about it as well. Music is life. It’s in your blood. Once you’re a musician, you’re always a musician, no matter how old you are. That never goes away,” Moser, said.

The Sun Plaza Highrisers will be playing for the public on July 3 at the Sun Plaza complex.

To donate any equipment for the band, you can contact Marlene Moser by phone (915) 881-9891 or you can email at sunplazamgr@envolve.llc