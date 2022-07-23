EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Saturday, Senator César J. Blanco delivered 30 box fans to in-need senior citizens in Sierra Blanca, Fort Hancock, and other residents in Hudspeth County to help provide cooling relief in their homes and save on electric bills.

It’s not uncommon for temperatures to reach deadly levels in the summer. It’s critical we equip our most vulnerable citizens with an effective and simple solution to help them beat the heat. I had a great time personally distributing these free box fans and delivering this much-needed service for the second year in a row. Cesar Blanco, Texas Senator, District 29

Saturday’s giveaway was the final of a two-part giveaway. Last month, 60 box fans were donated to vulnerable seniors in El Paso County. A total of 90 box fans were donated to seniors to beat the heat this summer.

Blanco also added: I want to thank our sponsors and partners, El Paso Electric, Rio Grande Council of Governments (RGCOG), Centro San Vicente, and the Project Vida Health Center in Sierra Blanco for donating the box fans and identifying our constituents in need. I am always inspired by our community’s generosity.

