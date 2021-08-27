Sen. Ted Cruz has security concerns about Afghan refugees at Fort Bliss after visit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, visited El Paso on Friday and toured where the Afghan refugees are being housed at Fort Bliss.

Cruz took an aerial tour of the area at Fort Bliss and said the perimeter around the housing area is “not secure”.



During a pentagon briefing on Friday, Air Force Cmdr. Glen VanHerck said they are working around the clock to vet all Afghan refugees before allowing them into the United States.



After the aerial tour, Cruz said he doesn’t think enough vetting is being done for those coming to the U.S. from Afghanistan, and while he said he thinks America should help the Afghans who helped us, he believes they should be taken to a third-party country that is not the U.S.

“The location where they are at Fort Bliss is not secure, every one of those refugees can choose to leave at any moment and a number of them are choosing to leave,” Cruz said.



According to the government Office of Refugee Resettlement’s website, special immigrant visa holders from Iraq and Afghanistan are eligible for the same benefits as a refugee from the first day they arrive in the U.S.



During his visit, Cruz said he was told a refugee took an Uber to leave the facility. VanHerck said he is very comfortable with the security, adding the folks coming across have been cleared.



