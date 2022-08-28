EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sen. Chuck Schumer discussed earlier today about staffing regarding federal student loan providers.

Senate Schumer explained how federal student loan providers should be increasing their staff due to the number of calls that they will receive regarding the debt relief plan President Biden announced last week. According to Schumer, more than two million New Yorker borrowers will benefit from Biden’s plan.

Schumer also urged providers to prepare for the increase in callers once the Biden administration releases the application for the debt relief plan.

