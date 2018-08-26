Sen. John McCain dies at 81

John McCain, the six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died on Saturday afternoon at his Arizona ranch with his family after a battle with brain cancer.

He was 81 years old.

As KTSM previously reported, McCain discontinued treatment for glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The senator first revealed his diagnosis in July 2017.

While he returned to the U.S. Capitol in the following months, McCain has largely remained at home in Arizona since May, after undergoing surgery for an intestinal infection.

“I don’t know how much longer I’ll be here,” he said in an audio excerpt aired by NPR that month.

His wife, Cindy McCain,and daughter, Meghan McCain, both tweeted personal messages along with the family’s statement.

“I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey,” Cindy McCain wrote.

“My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year,” Meghan McCain wrote. “Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you — you’ve given us strength to carry on.”

McCain is survived by his wife and three children.